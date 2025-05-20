Behind the Scenes of Archer Aviation's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Archer Aviation.

Looking at options history for Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $457,665 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $105,692.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $8.0 to $14.0 for Archer Aviation during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Archer Aviation stands at 3255.29, with a total volume reaching 8,534.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Archer Aviation, situated within the strike price corridor from $8.0 to $14.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Archer Aviation Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACHR PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/23/25 $2.28 $2.1 $2.1 $13.00 $179.7K 3.1K 1.2K ACHR PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/23/25 $2.7 $2.52 $2.7 $14.00 $54.0K 1.4K 783 ACHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $0.89 $0.81 $0.89 $12.00 $44.5K 4.8K 661 ACHR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/23/25 $1.06 $0.95 $0.97 $12.00 $38.3K 5.4K 1.2K ACHR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/23/25 $2.08 $2.0 $2.0 $13.00 $36.0K 3.1K 245

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc advances the benefits of sustainable air mobility. The company is engaged in designing and developing a fully electric vertical takeoff and landing eVTOL aircraft for use in UAM networks. It is creating an electric airline that moves people throughout cities in a quick, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective manner.

Where Is Archer Aviation Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 9,701,043, the price of ACHR is down by -0.75%, reaching $11.3.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 79 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Archer Aviation

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $12.88.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Archer Aviation options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for ACHR

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Overweight May 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Buy Buy May 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy

