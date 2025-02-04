Behind the Scenes of Apple's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AAPL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 80 extraordinary options activities for Apple. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 43% bearish. Among these notable options, 18 are puts, totaling $2,635,916, and 62 are calls, amounting to $3,937,782.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $285.0 for Apple during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Apple's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Apple's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $285.0 in the last 30 days.

Apple 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/14/25 $3.15 $3.05 $3.05 $227.50 $1.8M 2.0K 6.7K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $135.5 $134.7 $135.13 $100.00 $270.2K 1.1K 30 AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.1 $12.9 $13.1 $260.00 $262.0K 14.4K 221 AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.75 $8.6 $8.73 $275.00 $240.9K 6.6K 281 AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $134.95 $134.25 $134.67 $100.00 $188.5K 1.1K 74

About Apple

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Apple, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Apple Trading volume stands at 24,595,000, with AAPL's price up by 1.67%, positioned at $231.82. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 86 days. What The Experts Say On Apple

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $264.8.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Apple, targeting a price of $275. * An analyst from Loop Capital has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $230. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $260. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Apple with a target price of $294. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Apple, targeting a price of $265.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

