Behind the Scenes of American Express's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on American Express.

Looking at options history for American Express (NYSE:AXP) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 12% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $406,626 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $107,351.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $245.0 to $270.0 for American Express over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of American Express stands at 1066.2, with a total volume reaching 4,967.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in American Express, situated within the strike price corridor from $245.0 to $270.0, throughout the last 30 days.

American Express Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $4.85 $4.7 $4.78 $250.00 $186.3K 1.8K 472 AXP PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $2.81 $2.68 $2.75 $245.00 $107.4K 1.3K 1.1K AXP PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $4.55 $4.5 $4.55 $250.00 $55.5K 1.8K 1.5K AXP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $19.5 $18.75 $19.5 $260.00 $38.9K 1.2K 41 AXP CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $18.25 $17.75 $17.75 $260.00 $37.2K 1.2K 74

About American Express

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, it has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

In light of the recent options history for American Express, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of American Express Trading volume stands at 1,767,722, with AXP's price down by -2.31%, positioned at $247.2. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 78 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for American Express

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $252.6.

An analyst from Monness, Crespi, Hardt persists with their Buy rating on American Express, maintaining a target price of $265. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on American Express, maintaining a target price of $223. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Hold rating on American Express with a target price of $235. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods continues to hold a Outperform rating for American Express, targeting a price of $280. In a cautious move, an analyst from Compass Point downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $260.

