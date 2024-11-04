Behind the Scenes of Alphabet's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alphabet.

Looking at options history for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) we detected 54 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 26 are puts, for a total amount of $3,443,605 and 28, calls, for a total amount of $2,254,952.

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $125.0 to $200.0 for Alphabet over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Alphabet's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Alphabet's significant trades, within a strike price range of $125.0 to $200.0, over the past month.

Alphabet Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.44 $2.41 $2.44 $155.00 $1.4M 13.9K 7.0K GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.85 $7.75 $7.76 $170.00 $931.2K 23.3K 2.1K GOOGL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $20.0 $19.7 $20.0 $175.00 $500.0K 1.1K 1.0K GOOGL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $20.0 $19.7 $19.97 $175.00 $499.2K 1.1K 750 GOOGL PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $20.1 $20.0 $20.0 $175.00 $188.0K 1.1K 96

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV, YouTube Music among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform, or GCP, accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue with the firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) making up the rest.

Current Position of Alphabet With a trading volume of 9,406,686, the price of GOOGL is down by -1.75%, reaching $168.3. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 85 days from now. What The Experts Say On Alphabet

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $210.4.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Roth MKM continues to hold a Buy rating for Alphabet, targeting a price of $212. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JMP Securities continues to hold a Market Outperform rating for Alphabet, targeting a price of $220. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Pivotal Research keeps a Buy rating on Alphabet with a target price of $225. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $205. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $190.

