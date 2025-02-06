Behind the Scenes of Align Tech's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ALGN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Align Tech. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 70% leaning bullish and 20% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $299,378, and 7 are calls, amounting to $354,454.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $185.0 to $250.0 for Align Tech during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Align Tech options trades today is 68.2 with a total volume of 465.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Align Tech's big money trades within a strike price range of $185.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

Align Tech Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $16.2 $15.3 $16.2 $210.00 $243.8K 76 150 ALGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $21.4 $21.3 $21.3 $220.00 $119.2K 35 62 ALGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $10.3 $10.1 $10.1 $250.00 $65.2K 155 78 ALGN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $30.8 $20.8 $26.0 $210.00 $41.6K 128 16 ALGN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $30.5 $30.0 $30.0 $240.00 $39.0K 23 13

About Align Tech

Align Technology is the leading manufacturer of clear aligners. Invisalign, its main product, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 1998 and has since dominated, controlling over 90% of the market. Invisalign can treat roughly 90% of all malocclusion cases (misaligned teeth), and there are over 230,000 Invisalign-trained dentists and orthodontists. In 2022, Invisalign treated over 2 million cases, or roughly 10% of all orthodontic cases for the year, and it has treated over 14 million patients since its launch. Align also sells intraoral scanners under the brand iTero, which captures digital impressions of patients' teeth and illustrates treatment plans. Over 85% of Invisalign cases are submitted by digital scans, and iTero scans make up over half of these scans.

Where Is Align Tech Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,428,416, the ALGN's price is up by 1.09%, now at $218.71. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Align Tech, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

