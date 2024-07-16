Behind the Scenes of Airbnb's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Airbnb. Our analysis of options history for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) revealed 21 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 61% of traders were bullish, while 23% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $136,290, and 18 were calls, valued at $1,061,510.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $240.0 for Airbnb over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Airbnb's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Airbnb's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $115.0 to $240.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Airbnb 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $31.1 $31.05 $31.05 $150.00 $139.7K 448 4 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $13.6 $13.45 $13.45 $150.00 $130.4K 208 0 ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $23.95 $22.95 $23.6 $135.00 $127.4K 129 42 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $36.95 $35.6 $36.55 $120.00 $73.1K 1.6K 0 ABNB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $8.85 $8.65 $8.75 $145.00 $72.6K 649 22

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered 7.7 million active accommodation listings as of Dec. 31, 2023. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2023, 50% of revenue was from the North American region. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

In light of the recent options history for Airbnb, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Airbnb Standing Right Now? With a volume of 4,029,165, the price of ABNB is up 2.74% at $151.26. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days. What The Experts Say On Airbnb

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $129.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Underweight rating on Airbnb with a target price of $129.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

