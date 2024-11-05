Behind the Scenes of Adobe's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ADBE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 22 extraordinary options activities for Adobe. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 13% leaning bullish and 63% bearish. Among these notable options, 16 are puts, totaling $874,061, and 6 are calls, amounting to $351,010.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $360.0 to $560.0 for Adobe over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Adobe's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Adobe's whale trades within a strike price range from $360.0 to $560.0 in the last 30 days.

Adobe 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $18.4 $18.0 $18.05 $460.00 $361.0K 1.1K 201 ADBE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/13/24 $29.7 $28.0 $28.35 $480.00 $144.5K 9 81 ADBE PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $29.0 $27.8 $28.8 $460.00 $86.4K 699 131 ADBE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $12.95 $12.25 $12.25 $360.00 $58.6K 34 48 ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $20.5 $19.65 $19.65 $560.00 $49.1K 58 25

About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Adobe, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Adobe With a trading volume of 534,012, the price of ADBE is up by 0.07%, reaching $481.7. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 36 days from now. What The Experts Say On Adobe

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $610.0.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $610.

