Behind on Retirement Savings? Here's a Super-Easy Way to Catch Up in 2026.

Key Points

If you're not happy with your savings efforts to date, try to claim your complete employer 401(k) match this year.

That's free money you can not only bank, but invest.

If you're able to save your raise, that could make it easier to max out your employer match.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

You're probably aware that if you don't manage to save reasonably well for retirement, you risk having to live mostly on Social Security. And that could mean taking about a 60% pay cut if you earn an average wage.

But what if it's been a struggle to get your retirement savings to a good place? Between persistent inflation and other barriers, you may be in a position where you're starting off 2026 with a 401(k) balance you aren't happy with.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The good news? There's an easy way to make great progress in your 401(k) by the end of the year.

Snag your employer match in full

Many employers that offer 401(k) plans also offer matching contributions. Find out what your workplace match entails for 2026, and set the goal of snagging it in full.

Remember, every dollar your employer puts into your 401(k) is a dollar you get to invest and grow into a large sum. So giving up even $100 or so in matching dollars could mean missing out on a much larger amount after 30 or 40 years.

If you've struggled to claim your full employer match in the past, one strategy that may work this year is to bank your raise from the start. If you never get used to having that extra money in your paychecks, you won't miss it.

Take a look at your current expenses. If you're able to cover them based on your 2025 paycheck and your 2026 raise hasn't kicked in yet, send that extra money into your 401(k) so you can claim your employer match in full. You may find that by the end of the year, you're much happier with your retirement plan balance.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.