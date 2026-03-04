Behind Joby's Massive 2026 Plans

Key Points

Joby could begin flying commercial flights in the U.S. and UAE this year.

Manufacturing capacity is being built rapidly, including doubling production in 2027.

Management has raised nearly $2 billion to fund growing eVTOL ambitions.

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) expects to take to the skies with commercial flight in 2026. The company has built out manufacturing capacity, is moving toward FAA approval, and has laid the groundwork to have demand for flights from Day 1. Now, attention turns to executing on its long-term growth plans, which include building more vertiports and integrating with ride-sharing platforms. In this video, I cover what we learned about 2026 plans and why recent capital raises have increased the chance of success.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 28, 2026. The video was published on March 4, 2026.

