Begbies Traynor Executes Share Buyback on LSE

October 22, 2024 — 02:14 am EDT

Begbies Traynor (GB:BEG) has released an update.

Begbies Traynor Group has repurchased 71,500 of its own shares as part of a buyback program, with prices ranging from 90.3p to 91.62p per share on the London Stock Exchange. This move adjusts the total number of outstanding shares to 159,427,495, excluding those held in treasury. The transaction is part of the company’s strategic financial management to optimize shareholder value.

