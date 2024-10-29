News & Insights

Bega Cheese Reports Strong FY2024 Financial Performance

October 29, 2024 — 05:32 pm EDT

Bega Cheese Limited (AU:BGA) has released an update.

Bega Cheese Limited has reported a solid financial performance for FY2024, driven by significant growth in its branded business segment, with revenue increasing by 4% and branded growth by 6%. The company has made strategic acquisitions, including Betta Milk, and improved its efficiency by selling its fruit processing facility, resulting in a strong balance sheet and an increased dividend of $0.08 per share. Despite challenges in the dairy commodity market, Bega Cheese is well-positioned for future growth with a focus on enhancing productivity and efficiency.

