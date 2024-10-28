News & Insights

BeFra announces dividend payment of MX$250M

October 28, 2024 — 07:35 pm EDT

BeFra announced that after the shareholders meeting held today, the payment of an aggregate dividend of MX$250,000,000 has been approved; which represents approximately 33.78c per share less applicable tax withholdings, resulting in approximately 30.41c per share after applicable tax withholdings. The dividend is payable on November 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of November 8, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

