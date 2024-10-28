BeFra announces dividend payment of MX$250M

BeFra announced that after the shareholders meeting held today, the payment of an aggregate dividend of MX$250,000,000 has been approved; which represents approximately 33.78c per share less applicable tax withholdings, resulting in approximately 30.41c per share after applicable tax withholdings. The dividend is payable on November 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of November 8, 2024.

