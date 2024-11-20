Beforepay Group Secures Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

Beforepay Group Limited (AU:B4P) has released an update.
Beforepay Group Limited announced that all resolutions were successfully passed during their Annual General Meeting, including a significant approval for the adoption of the Remuneration Report. The meeting reflected strong shareholder support, with over 75% voting in favor of key resolutions. Beforepay, known for its innovative and ethical lending solutions, continues to bolster its position in the financial services sector.
