This Beer Stock’s Valuation Is Too Good to Ignore

In a market full of talk about artificial intelligence and technology, it’s not surprising that stocks like Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) can fly under the radar, which is exactly what’s been happening in recent months. Despite owning some of the most dominant beer brands in the U.S., the company has seen its shares struggle to generate any meaningful momentum, as concerns around slowing demand and consumer weakness have taken hold.

The stock is currently trading around $150 and, while the bears have repeatedly tried to push it lower, it has managed to hold above last year’s low. In fact, a series of higher lows has formed over recent months, suggesting that selling pressure may be fading and that a potential base is forming. That’s worth noting, because in addition to the emerging technical setup, there are some growing arguments that Constellation’s valuation alone makes it a buy—let’s take a closer look.

Analysts Are Turning Bullish in 2026

Despite the stock losing about 10% of its value from February to late March, analyst sentiment has clearly begun to turn. The team at Citigroup upgraded the stock to Buy on March 18, echoing RBC's Outperform rating. One week later, the team at Goldman Sachs leaned into the opportunity, also reiterating its Buy rating.

If it were just a single analyst update hitting the wires, it would be easy to dismiss it as some isolated optimism. But the run of analyst updates over the back half of March clearly reflects a consensus that Constellation Brands is not only well positioned to navigate existing headwinds, but is on the verge of a strong rally in Q2.

Price targets are starting to reflect that view. With estimates ranging up to $180, analysts are calling for as much as 20% upside from current levels. More importantly, expectations appear to have been lowered, creating a setup where even modest outperformance from Constellation could drive some meaningful upside.

Demand Pressures May Be Nearing an Inflection Point

A common theme among the analyst updates was the linking of much of the recent weakness in Constellation Brands' stock to its core customer base. Hispanic consumers, who over-index for brands like Modelo and Corona, have pulled back on spending amid economic and immigration-related concerns.

However, there’s an upcoming catalyst that should support a reversal of this trend. The FIFA World Cup is around the corner, and while drinking beer while watching soccer is a fairly normal occurrence, it’s a habit that’s strongly aligned with Constellation’s core demographic. That creates a natural tailwind at a time when the company is already positioned for stabilization.

There are also early signs that the worst of the demand slowdown may already be behind the company. While its most recently reported revenue declined due to wine divestitures, underlying organic sales held up far better, suggesting the core beer business remains resilient. Brands like Pacifico and Victoria have continued to perform strongly, helping offset softness elsewhere and reinforcing the idea that Constellation’s issues are cyclical rather than structural.

A High-Quality Business Trading at a Discount

However, perhaps the most compelling part of the story is the company’s valuation. Constellation Brands is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of around 12, well below the sector median of 16. That disconnect suggests the market has overreacted, sending the stock lower than warranted. In reality, the company continues to generate strong cash flow and has been actively improving its cost structure.

Management’s cost-cutting initiatives are reported to be running ahead of schedule, while portfolio streamlining has helped sharpen focus on its most profitable segments. At the same time, the company has been maintaining a decent dividend payout, while also running share buyback programs, signalling that management believes the stock is currently undervalued.

For investors considering getting involved, it’s almost the perfect setup: Constellation has an attractive valuation relative to peers, is showing signs of strong execution, and has multiple analysts calling it a buy.

The Setup Into Earnings Looks Compelling

With the next earnings report due in the second week of April, the timing is also good, as there’s potential for shares to keep grinding higher into the report as anticipation builds.

If the company can deliver even modest improvements in demand trends or margins, the reaction could be meaningful. In a market where expectations have been subdued, it won’t take much to deliver a surprise to the upside. At the same time, the risk-reward profile remains favorable. With the stock already trading at a discount and sentiment relatively cautious, the downside appears far more limited than it was earlier in the year.

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