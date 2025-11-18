Beer Business Softness Deepens: Can Molson Coors Reignite Core Brands?

Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP is navigating one of the most challenging beer environments in recent years, as industry volume declines continue to weigh on overall performance. In 2025, U.S. beer consumption softened more sharply than historical trends, pressured by macro factors such as inflation, tariffs and strain on lower-income consumers — segments that disproportionately drive mainstream beer purchases. Against this backdrop, Molson Coors’ core brands, including Coors Light and Miller Lite, have faced heightened competitive pressure and shifting consumer behavior, with fewer buyers and reduced spending per trip.



To counter these headwinds, Molson Coors is taking a renewed, more aggressive approach to revitalize its core portfolio. The company is increasing marketing investment in flagship brands, launching fresh campaigns and deepening partnerships in high-visibility arenas like sports and music. The strategy also includes sharpening execution in local markets, recognizing that different regions respond differently to pricing, brand messaging and promotional activity. Additionally, TAP is leaning into the momentum of Coors Banquet, a standout performer with strong brand resonance, while working to narrow its distribution gap with Coors Light.



Molson Coors is rebalancing its portfolio with a stronger focus on economy brands that remain critical in a strained consumer environment. By improving discipline around pricing, innovation and regional activation for brands like Miller High Life and Keystone Light, the company aims to shore up share in the segments where much of the recent softness has originated.



Overall, while the beer slowdown presents real challenges, Molson Coors’ combination of targeted investment, commercial realignment and renewed attention to its core and economy offerings sets the stage for stabilization, and potentially a return to growth, once macro pressures ease.

TAP’s Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 19.5% in the past six months, underperforming the Zacks Beverages - Soft Drinks industry’s decline of 11.1% and the broader Consumer Staples sector’s fall of 7.2%.

TAP Stock's Six-Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is TAP Stock a Value Play?

Molson Coors shares are currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 8.22X, at a discount compared with the industry’s average of 14.52X. The stock is undervalued compared with its industry peers, offering compelling value to investors looking for exposure to the consumer staple sector.

TAP P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Chefs' Warehouse Holdings, LLC CHEF is a distributor of specialty food products. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chefs' Warehouse’s current financial-year earnings and revenues implies growth of 29.3% and 8.1%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. CHEF delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 14.7%.



Ambev ABEV is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. ABEV currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ambev’s current financial-year sales indicates year-over-year growth of 1.5%, while the EPS estimate suggests no change from the year-ago reported number. ABEV delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average.



PepsiCo Inc. PEP is one of the leading global food and beverage companies. It currently has a Zacks Rank of 2.



PepsiCo delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PEP’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 1.8% from the year-ago reported number, while that for EPS suggests a 0.6% decline.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.