Beeks Financial Cloud Eyes Strong FY26 With Global Private Cloud Wins

October 06, 2025 — 02:45 am EDT

(RTTNews) - While announcing its fiscal year 2025 results, Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC (BKS.L) has expressed confidence in delivering fiscal year 2026 results in line with its expectations, following a robust performance and a surge in new business opportunities.

The company continues to benefit from the accelerating shift toward cloud-based solutions, with a marked increase in sales pipeline activity. This trend reflects a growing appetite among financial institutions to modernize their technology infrastructure and outsource non-core functions.

Following the fiscal year-end, Beeks secured several major Private Cloud contracts across global financial institutions, significantly enhancing revenue visibility for fiscal year 2026. Additionally, the company is in advanced stages of finalizing agreements with four more of the Top 30 global exchanges.

