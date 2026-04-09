Beef Inflation Bites Darden: Can Pricing Power Offset Costs?

Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI is facing margin pressure from elevated beef costs, which drove food and beverage expenses up 50 basis points in the fiscal third quarter. Commodity inflation came in at roughly 5%, with beef remaining the primary cost headwind.

Despite this, the company delivered solid performance, with same-restaurant sales rising 4.2% and continuing to outperform the broader industry. Strong execution and customer loyalty across key brands helped sustain traffic even in a cost-heavy environment.

Notably, Darden has chosen not to fully pass on inflation to customers. Pricing trailed inflation by about 40 basis points during the quarter, reflecting a deliberate strategy to preserve value perception and protect guest traffic. While this has weighed on margins in the short term, it strengthens the company’s long-term pricing flexibility.

Management now expects pricing to move closer to inflation levels in the fiscal fourth quarter, which should support margin recovery. At the same time, operational efficiencies, including improved labor productivity and disciplined cost control, are helping offset some of the inflationary pressure.

Looking ahead, beef cost volatility may persist due to supply-side constraints. However, Darden’s balanced approach, combining measured pricing, strong execution and brand strength, positions it well. The key for investors will be how effectively the company converts its pricing power into margin expansion without weakening traffic trends.

Peers in Focus: Pricing Power vs. Cost Pressure

Two key competitors facing similar cost pressures are Brinker International EAT and Texas Roadhouse TXRH. Brinker, Chili’s parent, has leaned more aggressively on pricing and menu simplification to protect margins. While this approach has supported profitability, it risks limiting traffic recovery in a value-sensitive environment. Brinker’s strategy contrasts with Darden’s more measured pricing stance, highlighting a trade-off between short-term margins and long-term guest loyalty.

Texas Roadhouse, on the other hand, is more directly exposed to beef inflation given its steak-heavy menu. However, it has managed to attract strong traffic through value-driven positioning and efficient operations. The company’s ability to maintain guest counts despite rising costs underscores strong brand equity. Compared with Darden, Texas Roadhouse appears more willing to absorb cost volatility to sustain traffic, while the former balances both pricing power and operational discipline to protect margins.

DRI Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Darden have gained 1.9% over the past year against the industry’s 1.8% decline.

DRI’s One-Year Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, DRI trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 17.36, down from the industry’s average of 23.49.

DRI’s P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRI’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share has increased in the past 30 days.



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The company is likely to report strong earnings, with projections indicating an 11.1% rise in fiscal 2026.

DRI currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.