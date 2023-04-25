News & Insights

Bed Bath & Beyond Receives Delisting Notice From NASDAQ

April 25, 2023 — 05:02 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY), Tuesday announced that it was notified by the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC that Nasdaq had determined to delist the company's common stock as a result of the company's commencement of voluntary proceedings under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code.

Nasdaq informed the company that trading in the company's common stock would be suspended at the opening of business on May 3, 2023.

Additionally, the company is also announcing the cancellation of its previously announced Special Meeting of Shareholders that was scheduled for May 9, 2023.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries filed for voluntary Chapter 11 protection on April 23, 2023.

