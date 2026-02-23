Bed Bath & Beyond Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (BBBY) Monday reported fourth-quarter net loss of $20.9 million or $0.30 per share, compared to $81.2 million or $1.66 per share last year.

Adjusted loss per share for the quarter was $0.16, compared to $0.91 last year.

Fourth-quarter net revenue was $273.4 million, representing a 9.8% decrease year-over-year from $303.2 million. Excluding the impact of the company's exit from Canada, revenue declined 6.4% year-over-year.

As the Company enters 2026, it expects revenue trends to continue to improve, targeting low to mid-single digit top line growth for the full year while maintaining disciplined margin and expense management.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.