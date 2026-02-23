Bed Bath & Beyond Q4 Loss Narrows

Markets
(RTTNews) - Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (BBBY) Monday reported fourth-quarter net loss of $20.9 million or $0.30 per share, compared to $81.2 million or $1.66 per share last year.

Adjusted loss per share for the quarter was $0.16, compared to $0.91 last year.

Fourth-quarter net revenue was $273.4 million, representing a 9.8% decrease year-over-year from $303.2 million. Excluding the impact of the company's exit from Canada, revenue declined 6.4% year-over-year.

As the Company enters 2026, it expects revenue trends to continue to improve, targeting low to mid-single digit top line growth for the full year while maintaining disciplined margin and expense management.

