Bed Bath & Beyond Inc Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY):

Earnings: -$4.52 million in Q3 vs. -$61.03 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.07 in Q3 vs. -$1.33 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$11.53 million or -$0.19 per share for the period.

Revenue: $257.19 million in Q3 vs. $311.43 million in the same period last year.

