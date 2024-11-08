Becton, Dickinson Reports Strong Fiscal 2024 Results

Becton, Dickinson and Co ( (BDX) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Becton, Dickinson and Co presented to its investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD) is a prominent global medical technology company that specializes in advancing healthcare through innovative solutions in diagnostics, medical discovery, and care delivery. The company has a significant presence worldwide, catering to various healthcare needs with a focus on enhancing safety, efficiency, and clinical outcomes.

BD’s recent earnings report for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 highlights substantial growth and strong financial performance. The company reported a 6.9% increase in fourth-quarter revenue, reaching $5.4 billion, and a full-year revenue increase of 4.2%, amounting to $20.2 billion. The adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations rose by 11.4% for the quarter and 7.6% for the full year, indicating solid profitability.

Key financial metrics include a significant rise in cash from continuing operations by 28.5% to $3.8 billion, and a 47.4% surge in free cash flow to $3.1 billion. The company’s strategic acquisition of Edwards Lifesciences’ Critical Care product group and the launch of new products across its business units have contributed to this robust performance. BD’s revenue growth was driven by strong performances in its Medical, Life Sciences, and Interventional segments.

Looking ahead, BD has issued guidance for fiscal 2025, projecting revenue growth between 8.9% and 9.4% and adjusted EPS growth of around 10% at the midpoint. The company remains committed to leveraging technological advancements in biologics, AI, and automation to continue its growth trajectory and deliver value to shareholders.

