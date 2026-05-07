Markets
BDX

Becton, Dickinson And Company Names Vitor Roque CFO

May 07, 2026 — 07:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX), a medical technology company, announced Thursday that it has appointed Vitor Roque as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective May 7.

Roque, who has served as interim CFO since December 2025, brings more than 25 years at BD across senior finance and operations roles.

He most recently served as senior vice president of finance and Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis.

"Following a comprehensive search process, it was clear that Vitor is the right leader to serve as BD's next CFO, reflecting both his capabilities and the strength of our leadership pipeline," said Tom Polen, chairman, CEO and president of BD.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of BD were gaining 1.71 percent, trading at $147.10, after closing Wednesday's regular trading 0.41 percent higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BDX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.