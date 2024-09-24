Becker Mining and alwaysAI to Collaborate on AI Solutions for Mining Industry

Becker Mining Systems, a mining technology solutions company, announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with alwaysAI to address critical challenges facing the mining sector.

The companies will look at making improvements to a variety of areas in the industry, such as restricted area monitoring, equipment utilization and personal protective equipment compliance.

Using computer vision (CV) technology, Becker and alwaysAI will focus on automating processes and setting up real-time monitoring in order to lower dependence on manual supervision and improve overall safety.

The companies also expect to reduce costs at mines while boosting operational efficiency and data analytics.

One of the potential use cases for CV technology is in real-time conveyor belt monitoring.

By integrating CV technology with Becker's existing Belt Rip Detection System, the companies will be able to provide continuous monitoring to look for early signs of wear or damage, allowing operators to intervene before issues arise.

The system will also support zone-based monitoring to help prevent unauthorized access to dangerous areas.

In addition, Becker and alwaysAI will track personnel and equipment movement through cage or lift systems. The CV-enabled system will flag unauthorized or inefficient use to minimize delays and improve process flow. Collision-avoidance systems will monitor the proximity of vehicles and personnel, providing real-time alerts to reduce accidents.

alwaysAI CEO Marty Beard highlighted the potential impact of the partnership in advancing AI-driven solutions in the resource industry, stating, “Our computer vision solutions are designed to provide real-time insights and alerts that reduce risks and improve operational efficiency, especially in high-risk environments like mining."

Dr. Wolfgang Wegener, co-CEO of Becker Mining Systems, also emphasized the importance of integrating new technologies to meet the industry’s evolving needs. “By integrating this cutting-edge technology into mines, we can help minimize risks and reduce machine downtime while boosting overall performance,” he said.

The partnership will see both companies working together to develop, install and manage the CV applications.

Becker will handle the installation of cameras and edge devices as part of the overall infrastructure needed to deploy these solutions in mining environments.

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.