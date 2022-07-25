Bechtle Q2 Profit Rises, Above Consensus; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Shares of Bechtle AG (BECTY, BHTLF) were gaining around 3 percent in the morning trading in Germany after the IT provider Monday said it expects higher second-quarter earnings, well above analysts' consensus estimate.

In the second quarter, earnings before taxes or EBT amounted to 88 million euros, an increase of some 8 percent over the previous year's 81.2 million euros.

The company said the preliminary earnings are well above the analysts' consensus estimate of around 78 million euros.

Despite the ongoing supply bottlenecks, revenue from April to June rose some 13 percent to around 1.40 billion euros from previous year's 1.24 billion euros.

The EBT margin is expected to be above 6 percent.

Bechtle will publish its second-quarter report on August 11.

In Germany, Bechtle shares were trading at 41.41 euros, up 3.32 percent.

