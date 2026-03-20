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Bechtle 2025 Profit Declines

March 20, 2026 — 05:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bechtle (BC8.DE) reported that its 2025 net earnings attributable to shareholders was 229.2 million euros, down 6.6% from prior year. Basic earnings per share was 1.82 euros compared to 1.95 euros. Profit before tax was 324.2 million euros, 6% below previous year.

Fiscal 2025 revenue rose 1.6% to 6.41 billion euros. Business volume rose 8.1% to 8.6 billion euros.

The Executive and Supervisory Boards will propose a stable dividend of 0.70 euros per share to the Annual General Meeting.

Shares of Bechtle are trading at 27.20 euros, down 9.45%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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