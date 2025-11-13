Beazer Homes USA Inc. Q4 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $30.0 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $52.1 million, or $1.69 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.8% to $791.9 million from $806.2 million last year.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

