Beazer Homes Faces Softer Demand And Declining Closings In Q1

(RTTNews) - Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH), a homebuilder, reported weaker operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2025 on Thursday, compared to the prior-year period. The company's performance was impacted by softening demand and a decline in home closings.

New home orders fell to 763 from 932 a year earlier, while total home closings dropped to 700, compared to 907 in the same quarter of 2024. Homebuilding revenue declined to $359.7 million from $460.4 million last year, despite a modest increase in average selling price to $513.9 thousand from $507.6 thousand.

The company posted a net loss of $32.6 million for the quarter, compared to net income of $3.1 million a year earlier. Basic and diluted loss per share came in at $1.13, versus earnings of $0.10 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On an adjusted basis, Beazer Homes reported adjusted EBITDA of negative $11.2 million for the quarter, compared to positive $23.0 million a year earlier.

Over the last twelve months, adjusted EBITDA fell to $123.4 million from $228.4 million, reflecting lower volumes, higher costs, and margin pressure during the period.

BZH closed is currently trading on the aftermarket at $21.61 down $2.60 or 10.74 percent on the Nasdaq, possibly due to softer demands.

