Beauty Health reports Q3 EPS (15c), consensus (12c)

Reports Q3 revenue $78.8M, consensus $73.93M. “We delivered revenue above the midpoint of our guidance, with growth in consumables sales driven by sustained demand for Hydrafacial treatments and the successful launch of the Hydralock HA Booster,” said BeautyHealth Chief Executive Officer Marla Beck. “Our ability to expand gross margins and achieve adjusted EBITDA profitability in the third quarter reflects the positive impact of our operational excellence initiatives and disciplined expense management.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SKIN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.