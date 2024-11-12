News & Insights

Beauty Health reports Q3 EPS (15c), consensus (12c)

Reports Q3 revenue $78.8M, consensus $73.93M. “We delivered revenue above the midpoint of our guidance, with growth in consumables sales driven by sustained demand for Hydrafacial treatments and the successful launch of the Hydralock HA Booster,” said BeautyHealth Chief Executive Officer Marla Beck. “Our ability to expand gross margins and achieve adjusted EBITDA profitability in the third quarter reflects the positive impact of our operational excellence initiatives and disciplined expense management.”

