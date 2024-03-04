Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Freshpet, NVIDIA, QuantaSing in Focus

Last Friday, two of the three widely followed indexes closed in the green while one ended marginally in the red. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1% and 1.7%, respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%.

February marked four straight months of gains for the stock market, primarily driven by expectations of a dovish Fed and optimism revolving around artificial intelligence. Semiconductor stocks continue to do well, driving the tech sector higher with them. The gains made on Friday meant that the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended at yet another all-time high. Treasury yields have declined in the week, supporting market sentiment that the Fed might be able to ensure a soft landing for the economy even as inflation remains high.

The focus will remain squarely on the central bank though, and market participants are currently not expecting an interest rate cut before June 2024.

Regardless of market conditions, we, here at Zacks, provide investors with unbiased guidance on how to beat the market.

As usual, Zacks Research guided investors over the past three months with its time-tested methodologies. Given the prevailing market uncertainty, you may want to look at our feats to prepare better for your next action.

Here are some of our key achievements:

QuantaSing and MorphoSys Surge Following Zacks Rank Upgrade

Shares of QuantaSing Group Limited QSG have gained 124.1% (versus the S&P 500’s 7.7% increase) since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) on January 5.

Another stock, MorphoSys AG MOR, which was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) on January 1, has returned 78.8% (versus the S&P 500’s 5.8% increase) since then.

Zacks Rank, our short-term rating system, has earnings estimate revisions at its core. Empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

A hypothetical portfolio of Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks returned +20.63% in 2023 vs. +24.83% for the S&P 500 index and +15% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. The portfolio of Zacks Rank #1 stocks is an equal-weight portfolio, while the S&P 500 index is a market-cap-weighted index that has been notably distorted by the concentrated performance of mega-cap stocks in 2023.

We are not trying to cherry-pick here. But since this Zacks Model portfolio, consisting of Zacks Rank #1 stocks, is an equal-weight portfolio, the equal-weight S&P 500 index is the appropriate benchmark for comparison. Looked at this way, this portfolio has handily outperformed the index.

The Zacks Model Portfolio - consisting of Zacks Rank #1 stocks – has outperformed the S&P index by more than 13 percentage points since 1988 (Through January 1st, 2024, the Zacks # 1 Rank stocks generated an annualized return of +24.18% since 1988 vs. +10.88% for the S&P 500 index).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here >>>

Check QuantaSing’s historical EPS and Sales here>>>

Check MorphoSys’ historical EPS and Sales here>>>



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Recommendation Upgrades Akoya Biosciences and Archrock Higher

Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. AKYA and Archrock, Inc. AROC have advanced 37.7% (versus the S&P 500’s 7.7% rise) and 19.2% (versus the S&P 500’s 5.8% rise) since their Zacks Recommendation was upgraded to Outperform on January 5 and January 1, respectively.

While the Zacks Rank is our short-term rating system that is most effective over the one- to three-month holding horizon, the Zacks Recommendation aims to predict performance over the next 6 to 12 months. However, just like the Zacks Rank, the foundation for the Zacks Recommendation is trends in earnings estimate revisions.

The Zacks Recommendation classifies stocks into three groups — Outperform, Neutral and Underperform. While these recommendations are determined quantitatively, our analysts have the flexibility to override them for the 1100+ stocks they closely follow based on their better judgment of factors such as valuation, industry conditions and management effectiveness than the quantitative model.

To access our research reports with Zacks Recommendations for the 1100+ stocks we cover, click here>>>

Zacks Focus List Stocks NVIDIA, Axon Shoot Up

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, have gained 76.6% over the past 12 weeks. The stock was added to the Focus List on May 20, 2019. Another Focus-List holding, Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON, which was added to the portfolio on June 3, 2020, has returned 33.5% over the past 12 weeks. The S&P 500 has advanced 11.9% over this period.

The 50-stock Zacks Focus List model portfolio returned +21.72% in 2023 (through November 30) vs. +20.79% for the S&P 500 index and +6.32% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. In 2022, the portfolio produced -15.2% vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

Since 2004, the Focus List portfolio has produced an annualized return of +11.07% through November 30, 2023. This compares to a +9.49% annualized return for the S&P 500 index in the same time period.

On a rolling one-, three- and five-year annualized basis, the Zacks Focus List returned +13.49%, +9.21%, and +14.05% vs. +13.82%, +9.74% and +12.51% for the S&P 500 index, respectively.

Unlock all of our powerful research, tools and analysis, including the Focus List, Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research Reports, Zacks Earnings ESP Filter, Premium Screener and more, as part of Zacks Premium. Gain full access now >>

Zacks ECAP Stocks Intercontinental Exchange and Cencora Make Significant Gains

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ICE, a component of our Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), has jumped 23.1% over the past 12 weeks. Cencora, Inc. COR has followed Intercontinental Exchange with 18.4% returns.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), which consists of 30 concentrated, ultra-defensive, long-term Buy and Hold stocks, returned +12.17% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index. The portfolio returned -4.7% in 2022 vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

With little to no turnover and annual rebalance periodicity, the ECAP seeks to minimize capital loss by holding shares of companies whose earnings streams exhibit a proven 20+ year track record of surviving recessionary periods with minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall S&P 500.

The ECAP and many other model portfolios are available as part of Zacks Advisor Tools, a cloud-based solution to access Zacks award-winning stock, mutual fund and ETF research. Click here to schedule a demo.

Zacks ECDP Stocks Tractor Supply and Fastenal Outshine Peers

Tractor Supply Company TSCO, which is part of our Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP), has returned 20.8% over the past 12 weeks. Another ECDP stock, Fastenal Company FAST, has climbed 16.8% over the same time frame. Of course, the inclination of investors toward quality dividend stocks to secure an income stream amid heightened market volatility contributed to this performance.

Check Tractor Supply’s dividend history here>>>

Check Fastenal’s dividend history here>>>

With an extremely low Beta and a history of minimum earnings variability over the last 20+ years, this 25-stock portfolio helps significantly mitigate risk.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP) returned -0.9% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index) and +8.11% for the Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL). The portfolio returned -2.3% in 2022 vs. -17.96% for the S&P 500 index and -8.34% for NOBL.

Click here to access this portfolio on Zacks Advisor Tools.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks — Freshpet Delivers Solid Returns

Freshpet, Inc. FRPT, from the Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024, has jumped 30.3% year to date compared to a 6.9% increase for the S&P 500 Index.

The Top 10 portfolio returned +25.15% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index. Since 2012, the Top 10 portfolio has produced a cumulative return of +1060.9% through the end of 2023 vs. +360.1% for the S&P 500 index.

On a rolling one-, three- and five-year annualized basis, the Zacks Top 10 portfolio returned +25.15%, +14.13%, and +29.3% vs. +26.28%, +10.23% and +15.61% for the S&P 500 index, respectively.

Since 2012, the Zacks Top 10 portfolio has returned an annualized return of +22.67% through the end of 2023 vs. +13.56% for the S&P 500 index.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fastenal Company (FAST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cencora, Inc. (COR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (MOR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (AKYA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

QuantaSing Group Limited Unsponsored ADR (QSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.