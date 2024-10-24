Is a Beat in Store for Zebra Technologies This Earnings Season?

Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA is slated to release third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 29, before market open.

Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has decreased 0.6% in the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the consensus estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 11.9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.21 billion, which indicates growth of 26.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings is pinned at $3.24 per share, indicating an increase of 272.4% from a year ago.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Zebra Technologies this earnings season.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced ZBRA’s Q3 Performance

Solid demand for mobile computing products and increased units under support contracts and retail software wins are expected to have driven Enterprise Visibility & Mobility’s third-quarter performance. However, weak demand for RFID (radio frequency identification) products is likely to have offset the gains. Also, prolonged weakness in the printing end market is expected to have hurt the Asset Intelligence and Tracking segment’s performance.



Nevertheless, the company’s focus on boosting digital capabilities, optimizing the supply chain, expanding data analytics capability and marketing activities is likely to have to boosted its performance.



Also, ZBRA announced its expanded cost-reduction program and introduced an employee voluntary retirement plan as it grapples with a slowdown in end markets. The cost-saving actions are likely to have boosted its margins and profitability.



Given the company’s extensive geographic presence, its operations are subject to foreign exchange headwinds. A stronger U.S. dollar is likely to have hurt Zebra Technologies' overseas business.

Zebra Technologies Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Zebra Technologies Corporation price-eps-surprise | Zebra Technologies Corporation Quote

Earnings Whisper

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Zebra Technologies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: ZBRA has an Earnings ESP of +2.01% as the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $3.30, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.24. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Zebra Technologies presently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three other companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.



Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR has an Earnings ESP of +1.22% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company is scheduled to release third-quarter results on Oct. 31. Ingersoll’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 11%.



Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH has an Earnings ESP of +0.83% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is slated to release its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Oct. 31.



PH’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.2%.



Crane Company CR has an Earnings ESP of +0.09% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is slated to release third-quarter results on Oct. 28.



Crane Company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.2%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crane Company (CR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.