Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Sandisk, AMD, Amkor Technology in Focus

U.S. markets exhibited volatility but ended last week with overall gains. Major indexes, including the Nasdaq Composite, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, increased by 1.8%, 0.8% and 0.4%, respectively. Investor sentiment was influenced by developments in the U.S.-Iran ceasefire. Easing tensions earlier in the week were followed by a pause in diplomatic talks.

The broader economic outlook was largely supported by a 1.7% increase in retail sales in March, fueled by a 15.5% spike in gas station receipts. The stronger-than-expected retail sales indicate resilient consumer demand. Despite this spending, consumer sentiment for April hit a record low of 47.6, reflecting deep anxiety over the Iran conflict and a 4.8% jump in inflation expectations. The labor market data showed a minor softening, with jobless claims ticking up to 214,000 and continuing claims rising to 1.821 million. While domestic data suggests a sturdy economic floor, the market remains highly sensitive to geopolitical developments and policy uncertainties.

Regardless of market conditions, we, here at Zacks, provide investors with unbiased guidance on how to beat the market.

As usual, Zacks Research guided investors over the past three months with its time-tested methodologies. Given the prevailing market uncertainty, you may want to look at our feats to prepare better for your next action.

Here are some of our key achievements:

Yara International and BGC Following Zacks Rank Upgrade

Shares of Yara International ASA YARIY have gained 24.1% (versus the S&P 500’s 4.6% increase) since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) on Feb. 18.

Another stock, BGC Group, Inc. BGC, which was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) on February 17, has returned 22.4% (versus the S&P 500’s 4.8% increase) since then.

Zacks Rank, our short-term rating system, has earnings estimate revisions at its core. Empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

An equal-weight portfolio of Zacks Rank # 1 stocks outperformed the equal-weight S&P 500 index by 7.7 percentage points in the year-to-date 2026 period (through March 3, 2026); The Zacks Rank #1 stocks returned +6.57% through March 3, while the equal-weight S&P 500 index lost -1.14% of its value.

In 2025, this hypothetical equal-weight portfolio returned +17.81% vs. +10.85% for the index, while performance comparison was +22.4% vs. +13.7% in 2024. Over the preceding 10-year period (2016 through 2025), this portfolio of qual-weight Zacks Rank #1 stocks outperformed the equal-weight S&P 500 index by more than 7 percentage points (+18.55% vs. +11.65%).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here >>>

Check Yara International’s historical EPS and Sales here>>>

Check BGC’s historical EPS and Sales here>>>



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Zacks Recommendation Upgrades Sandisk and Dave

Shares of Sandisk Corporation SNDK and Dave Inc. DAVE have advanced 59.4% (versus the S&P 500’s 4.3% increase) and 54.9% (versus the S&P 500’s 4.8% increase), since their Zacks Recommendation was upgraded to Outperform on February 20 and February 16, respectively.

While the Zacks Rank is our short-term rating system that is most effective over the one- to three-month holding horizon, the Zacks Recommendation aims to predict performance over the next 6 to 12 months. However, just like the Zacks Rank, the foundation for the Zacks Recommendation is trends in earnings estimate revisions.

The Zacks Recommendation classifies stocks into three groups — Outperform, Neutral and Underperform. While these recommendations are determined quantitatively, our analysts have the flexibility to override them for the 1100+ stocks they closely follow based on their better judgment of factors such as valuation, industry conditions and management effectiveness than the quantitative model.

Zacks Focus List Stocks AMD, Casey's Shoot Up

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, have gained 38% over the past 12 weeks. The stock was added to the Focus List on May 19, 2025. Another Focus-List holding, Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY, which was added to the portfolio on August 20, 2019, has returned 29.6% over the past 12 weeks. The S&P 500 has advanced 2.7% over this period.

The 50-stock Focus List portfolio returned +6.65% in 2026 (through February 28) vs. +0.68% for the S&P 500 index and +7.06% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The portfolio returned +22.1% in 2025 vs. +17.9% for the S&P 500 index and +11.4% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The Zacks Focus List portfolio returned +18.41% in 2024 vs. +25.04% for the S&P 500 index and +13% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. The portfolio had returned +29.54% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index and +13.61% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. In 2022, the portfolio returned -15.2% vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

Through February 28, 2026, the portfolio’s rolling returns on a one-year, three-year, five-year, 10-year basis, and since 2004 have been +29.35% (vs. +17% for the S&P 500 index), +23.13% (vs. +21.81%), +14.15% (vs. +14.19%), +16.79% (vs. +15.50%) and +12.38% vs. (+10.66%), respectively.

Unlock all of our powerful research, tools and analysis, including the Focus List, Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research Reports, Zacks Earnings ESP Filter, Premium Screener and more, as part of Zacks Premium. Gain full access now >>

Zacks ECAP Stocks UnitedHealth and Costco Make Significant Gains

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH, a component of our Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), has jumped 25.6% over the past 12 weeks. Costco Wholesale Corporation COST has followed UnitedHealth with 4.2% returns.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), which consists of 30 concentrated, ultra-defensive, long-term Buy-and-Hold stocks, returned -2.3% in the fourth quarter of 2025 vs. the S&P 500 index’s +2.7% gain (SPY ETF). For 2025 as a whole, the portfolio returned -1.67% vs. +17.9% gain for the S&P 500 index.

For the year 2024, the portfolio returned +16.26% vs. +24.89% for the S&P 500 index (SPY ETF). In 2023, the portfolio returned +12.17% vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index. The portfolio returned -4.7% in 2022 vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

With little to no turnover and annual rebalance periodicity, ECAP seeks to minimize capital loss by holding shares of companies whose earnings streams exhibit a proven 20+ year track record of surviving recessionary periods with minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall S&P 500.

The ECAP and many other model portfolios are available as part of Zacks Advisor Tools, a cloud-based solution to access Zacks award-winning stock, mutual fund and ETF research. Click here to schedule a demo.

Zacks ECDP Stocks Illinois Tool Works and Starbucks Outperform Peers

Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW, which is part of our Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP), has returned 4.1% over the past 12 weeks. Another ECDP stock, Starbucks Corporation SBUX, has also climbed 3.1% over the same time frame. Of course, the inclination of investors toward quality dividend stocks to secure an income stream amid heightened market volatility contributed to this performance.

Check Illinois Tool Works‘ dividend history here>>>

Check Starbucks' dividend history here>>>

With an extremely low beta and a history of minimum earnings variability over the last 20+ years, this 25-stock portfolio helps to significantly mitigate risk.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP) returned -2.1% in 2025 Q4 vs. the S&P 500 index’s +2.7% gain and the Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s (NOBL) +1.6% return. For 2025, the portfolio returned -0.6% vs. +6.8% gain for the Dividend Aristocrat ETF.

For the full year of 2024, the portfolio returned +6.95% vs. +24.89% for the S&P 500 index and +6.72% for NOBL.

The portfolio returned -0.9% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index and +8.11% for NOBL. The portfolio returned -2.3% in 2022 vs. -17.96% for the S&P 500 index and -8.34% for NOBL.

Click here to access this portfolio on Zacks Advisor Tools.

Zacks Top 10 Stock Amkor Technology Delivers Solid Returns

Amkor Technology, Inc. AMKR, from the Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026, has jumped 82% since the list was released on January 5, 2026, compared with the S&P 500 index’s 4.5% increase during this period.

The Top 10 portfolio retuned +10.5% in 2026 (through February 28) vs. +0.5% for the S&P 500 index and +6.3% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The Top 10 portfolio returned +22.6% in 2025 vs. +17.9% for the S&P 500 index and +11.4% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The Top 10 portfolio returned +62.98% in 2024, vs. +25.04% for the S&P 500 index and +13% for the equal-weight version of the index. The portfolio had returned +25.15% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index.

Through the end of February 2026, the Top 10 portfolio has produced a cumulative return of +2,761.6% since 2012 vs. +564.8% for the S&P 500 index and +435% for the equal-weight version of the index. The portfolio has produced an average annual return of +26.4% in the period 2012 through February 28, 2026, vs. +13% for the S&P 500 index and +11% for the equal-weight version of the index.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

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Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dave Inc. (DAVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Yara International ASA (YARIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.