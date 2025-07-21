Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Curtiss-Wright, Oracle, Starbucks in Focus

Last week, two out of the three widely followed U.S. indexes — the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 — gained 1.24% and 0.45%, respectively, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.30%. Escalating trade tensions after President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff policies toward Canada, Mexico and the European Union fueled inflation concerns. However, easing oil prices, strong corporate earnings, and robust consumer spending data pushed stock markets to new peaks. The Federal Reserve has kept benchmark interest rates steady as it closely watches the inflationary effects of Trump's tariffs before considering any rate adjustments.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) has seen notable acceleration in June, mostly due to the rising costs of goods resulting from recent tariff hikes. The CPI has increased 0.3% monthly, following a 0.1% increase in May. Whereas year over year, CPI increased 2.7%, the highest level since February, from 2.4% in May. The Producer Price Index (PPI) for June registered a flat monthly performance, but the year-over-year figures continue to signify elevated price levels. Retail sales in June rose 0.6% from a 0.9% fall in May, signaling continued consumer strength. The U.S economy has witnessed its first negative Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reading since Q1 2022. The GDP decreased at a downwardly revised 0.5% annualized rate last quarter. The U.S. labor market continues to show resilience, with 147,000 jobs added in June, surpassing expectations and the unemployment rate dipping to 4.1%.

On the global front, the relative calming of Middle East tensions earlier in July contributed to lower oil prices, which is generally a positive for inflation and the global trade and supply chain.

Curtiss-Wright and Organigram Global Following Zacks Rank Upgrade

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation CW have gained 26% (versus the S&P 500’s 7.7% increase) since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) on May 13.

Another stock, Organigram Global Inc. OGI, which was also upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 on May 14, has returned 17% (versus the S&P 500’s 6.9% rise) since then.

Zacks Rank, our short-term rating system, has earnings estimate revisions at its core. Empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks returned +6.51% in May 2025, which compares to +4.47% for the S&P 500 index and +4.12% for the equal-weight version of the index. This follows the Zacks Rank # 1 stocks’ +17.96% return in April vs. +15.04% for the S&P 500 index.

This hypothetical portfolio has returned -2.59% in 2025 (through June 2) vs. -1.12% for the S&P 500 index and -4.41% for the equal-weight version of the index.

This portfolio returned +22.4% in 2024, vs. +28% for the S&P 500 index and +19.9% for the equal-weight version of the S&P 500 index.

This hypothetical portfolio returned +20.65% in 2023 vs. +24.83% for the S&P 500 index and +15% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index.

The Zacks Model Portfolio - consisting of Zacks Rank #1 stocks – has outperformed the S&P index by more than 12 percentage points since 1988 (through June 2, 2025, the Zacks # 1 Rank stocks generated an annualized average return of +23.5% vs. +11% for the S&P 500 index).

Zacks Recommendation Upgrades Phibro Animal Health and Shore Bancshares

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation PAHC and Shore Bancshares, Inc. SHBI have advanced 26.5% (versus the S&P 500’s 7.7% rise) and 16.5% (versus the S&P 500’s 8.4% increase), respectively, since their Zacks Recommendation was upgraded to Outperform on May 22 and May 26, respectively.

While the Zacks Rank is our short-term rating system that is most effective over the one- to three-month holding horizon, the Zacks Recommendation aims to predict performance over the next 6 to 12 months. However, just like the Zacks Rank, the foundation for the Zacks Recommendation is trends in earnings estimate revisions.

The Zacks Recommendation classifies stocks into three groups — Outperform, Neutral and Underperform. While these recommendations are determined quantitatively, our analysts have the flexibility to override them for the 1100+ stocks they closely follow based on their better judgment of factors such as valuation, industry conditions and management effectiveness than the quantitative model.

Zacks Focus List Stocks Micron Technology, Quanta Services Shoot Up

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. MU, which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, have gained 71.4% over the past 12 weeks. The stock was added to the Focus List on December 27, 2016. Another Focus-List holding, Quanta Services, Inc. PWR, which was added to the portfolio on December 23, 2021, has returned 58.9% over the past 12 weeks. The S&P 500 has advanced 22.1% over this period.

The 50-stock Focus List portfolio returned 8.84% in 2025 (through June 30, 2025) vs. +6.21% for the S&P 500 index and +4.82% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The Zacks Focus List portfolio returned +18.41% in 2024 vs. +25.04% for the S&P 500 index and +13% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. The portfolio had returned +29.54% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index and +13.61% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. In 2022, the portfolio returned -15.2% vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

The portfolio leads the broader market over the preceding one, three, five and ‘since 2004’ periods. These annualized return comparisons are: +22.27% for the Focus List vs. +15.18% for the index over the one-year period, +22.61% vs. +19.71% over the 3-year period, +17.79% vs. +16.64% over the 5-year period, and +11.85% vs. +11.44% since 2004.

Zacks ECAP Stocks Oracle & Tractor Supply Make Significant Gains

Oracle Corporation ORCL, a component of our Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), has jumped 99.9% over the past 12 weeks. Tractor Supply Company TSCO has followed Oracle with 14.1% returns.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), which consists of 30 concentrated, ultra-defensive, long-term Buy-and-Hold stocks, returned +3.20% in the first quarter of 2025 vs. the S&P 500 index’s -4.30% decline (SPY ETF).

For the year 2024, the portfolio returned +16.26% vs. +24.89% for the S&P 500 index (SPY ETF).

In 2023, the portfolio returned +12.17% vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index. The portfolio returned -4.7% in 2022 vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

With little to no turnover and annual rebalance periodicity, ECAP seeks to minimize capital loss by holding shares of companies whose earnings streams exhibit a proven 20+ year track record of surviving recessionary periods with minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall S&P 500.

Zacks ECDP Stocks Starbucks and Fastenal Outperform Peers

Starbucks Corporation ( SBUX ), which is part of our Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP), has returned 16.3% over the past 12 weeks. Another ECDP stock, Fastenal Company FAST, has also climbed 14.7% over the same time frame. Of course, the inclination of investors toward quality dividend stocks to secure an income stream amid heightened market volatility contributed to this performance.

With an extremely low beta and a history of minimum earnings variability over the last 20+ years, this 25-stock portfolio helps to significantly mitigate risk.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP) returned +5.74% in 2025 Q1 vs. the S&P 500 index’s -2.41% pullback and the Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s (NOBL) +3.11% return.

For the full year 2024, the portfolio returned +6.95% vs. +24.89% for the S&P 500 index and +6.72% for NOBL.

The portfolio returned -0.9% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index and +8.11% for NOBL. The portfolio returned -2.3% in 2022 vs. -17.96% for the S&P 500 index and -8.34% for NOBL.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks Credo Technology Delivers Solid Returns

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO, from the Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025, has jumped 39.1% since the list was released on January 2. During this period, the S&P 500 has increased by +7.1%.

The Top 10 portfolio returned +11.8% this year (through the end of June 2025) vs. +6.2% for the S&P 500 index and +4.8% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The Top 10 portfolio returned +62.98% in 2024, vs. +25.04% for the S&P 500 index and +13% for the equal-weight version of the index. The portfolio had returned +25.15% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index.

Since 2012, the Top 10 portfolio has produced a cumulative return of +2,246.8% through the end of June 2025 vs. +502.3% for the S&P 500 index and +373.4% for the equal-weight version of the index. The portfolio has produced an average return of +26.3% in the period 2012 through June 30, 2025, vs. +14.3% for the S&P 500 index and +12.2% for the equal-weight version of the index.

