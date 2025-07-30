Beat the Market With These 4 Top PEG-Based Value Stocks

At a time when volatility strikes every second day, investors often rely on value investing rather than other options like growth or momentum. As soon as other investors start selling their stocks at a cheaper rate in times of market uncertainty, value investors take this as an opportunity to pick good stocks at a discounted price.

Several stocks that have surged significantly in the recent past have shown the overwhelming success of this pure-play investment strategy. Here, we discuss four such stocks — PHINIA Inc. PHIN, Barrick Mining Corporation B, Vodafone Group VOD and Synovus Financial SNV.

However, this apparently simple value investment technique has some drawbacks and not understanding the strategy properly may often lead to “value traps.” In such a situation, these value picks start to underperform over the long run as the temporary problems, which once drove the share price down, turn out to be persistent.

There are many value investment yardsticks, such as dividend yield, P/E or P/B, which are simple and can single out whether a stock is trading at a discount.

However, for investors looking to escape such value traps, it is also vital to determine where the stock would be headed in the next 12 to 24 months. Warren Buffett advises these investors to focus on the earnings growth potential of a stock. This is where lies the importance of a not-so-popular value investing metric, the PEG ratio.

PEG Ratio at a Glance

The PEG ratio is defined as (Price/ Earnings)/Earnings Growth Rate

A low PEG ratio is always better for value investors.

While P/E alone fails to identify a true value stock, PEG helps find the intrinsic value of a stock.

There are some drawbacks to using the PEG ratio. It doesn’t consider the very common situation of changing growth rates, such as the forecast of the first three years at a very high growth rate, followed by a sustainable but lower growth rate over the long term.

Hence, PEG-based investing can turn out to be even more rewarding if some other relevant parameters are also taken into consideration.

Here are some of the screening criteria for a winning strategy:

PEG Ratio less than X Industry Median

P/E Ratio (using F1) less than X Industry Median (for more accurate valuation purposes)

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) (Whether good market conditions or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 have a proven history of success.)

Market Capitalization greater than $1 billion (This helps us to focus on companies that have strong liquidity.)

Average 20-Day Volume greater than 50,000 (A substantial trading volume ensures that the stock is easily tradable.)

Percentage Change F1 Earnings Estimate Revisions (4 Weeks) greater than 5% (Upward estimate revisions add to the optimism, suggesting further bullishness.)

Value Score of less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a Style Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1, 2 or 3 (Hold) offer the best upside potential.

Our PEG-Driven Picks

Here are four stocks that qualified the screening:

PHINIA: It develops and manufactures integrated components and systems through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket. The Fuel Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, delivery modules, sensors, and software that boost efficiency and cut emissions in traditional and hybrid vehicles. The Aftermarket segment sells starters, alternators, remanufactured products, maintenance tools, test equipment and diagnostics solutions to OEMs and service customers.

PHINIA currently has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Value Score of A. PHIN also has an impressive five-year expected growth rate of 24.5%.

Barrick: Based in Toronto, Canada, Barrick is among the largest gold mining companies in the world. The company has many advanced exploration and development projects located across five continents. It has one of the largest portfolios of world-class gold and copper assets in the industry, spanning 18 countries.

Barrick currently has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Value Score of A. B also has an impressive five-year expected growth rate of 33.5%.

Vodafone: The company provides telecom services across Europe, Turkey, and South Africa. It offers mobile, fixed, and the Internet of Things (IoT) services; cloud, edge, and security solutions; mobile payments via M-PESA; and enterprise connectivity. The company also leases fiber, manages infrastructure assets, and operates retail and service platforms.

Apart from a discounted PEG and P/E, Vodafone currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A. Vodafone has a long-term expected growth rate of 20.1%.

Synovus Financial: Columbus, GA-based Synovus Financial is a diverse financial services company that conducts its banking operations through Synovus Bank. It provides integrated financial services, including commercial and consumer banking, investment, and mortgage services, to its customers through locally branded divisions of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Synovus Bank, which has 246 branches in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Synovus Financial has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of B. SNV also has an impressive five-year expected growth rate of 10.9%.

