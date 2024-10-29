Is a Beat in the Cards for Cboe Global This Earnings Season?

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE is slated to report third-quarter 2024 earnings on Nov. 1, before the opening bell. CBOE beat earnings in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 5.01%.



Factors to Consider

Higher volumes and increased demand for data and access solutions are likely to have aided the third-quarter performance of CBOE.



Improved transaction fees, driven by higher volumes traded, market data fees, access and capacity fees and regulatory fees, as well as the contribution from acquisitions are likely to have favored the company’s top line in the third quarter. A decrease in cash and spot markets and derivatives markets revenues is expected to have partially offset the upside. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $526.58 million, indicating an increase of 9.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Data and access revenues are likely to have benefited from improved access and capacity fees and proprietary market data fees. Market data revenues are expected to have been aided by higher proprietary market data fees in the Options, Europe and Asia Pacific, and North American Equities segments.



Access and capacity fees are likely to have been aided by increased physical port fees in the North American Equities, Options, and Europe and Asia Pacific segments as well as increased logical port fees in the Options, Europe and Asia Pacific and Futures segments, both driven by increases in pricing and subscribers.



Higher index options transaction fees and growth in recurring non-transaction revenues are likely to have favored Options’ performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter market data fees is pegged at $77 million from the prior-year quarter’s reported figures. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for access and capacity fees is pegged at $93 million, indicating growth of 5.6%, from the prior-year quarter’s reported figures. Our estimate for market data revenues is pegged at $78.3 million, while the same for access and capacity fees is pegged at $92.2 million.



Cboe Global is likely to have benefited from strong proprietary products, VIX futures, VIX and SPX options. Also, the company expects to witness solid growth in multi-listed options trading.



Continued share buybacks are expected to have aided the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.18, indicating an increase of 5.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

