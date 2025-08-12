Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. Q2 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) revealed Loss for second quarter of -$0.2 million

The company's earnings totaled -$0.2 million, or -$0.09 per share. This compares with -$0.3 million, or -$0.18 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 12.3% to $53 million from $60.4 million last year.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$0.2 Mln. vs. -$0.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.09 vs. -$0.18 last year. -Revenue: $53 Mln vs. $60.4 Mln last year.

This decrease in revenue reflects continued softness in the traditional audio advertising market.

BBGI was up by 5.84% at $4.710 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

