Beasley Broadcast Group Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

October 25, 2024 — 05:30 pm EDT

The latest announcement is out from Beasley Broadcast Group ( (BBGI) ).

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. has announced the appointment of Lauren Burrows Coleman as the new Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Marie Tedesco who is retiring after three decades. Coleman brings extensive experience from her previous role at Wayfair, where she led a global finance team. Her appointment, effective November 1, 2024, is seen as a strategic move to drive Beasley forward with her leadership and diverse expertise, as the company continues to evolve in the media landscape.

