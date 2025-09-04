Bears Hold onto Losses as Wheat Takes No Prisoners

The wheat complex was down across all three exchanges to close out the Thursday session. CBT soft red wheat futures was down 1 to 2 ½ cents on the day. The CBOT showed another 8 deliveries issued for September wheat overnight. KC HRW futures were up 3 to 4 cents at the close. MPLS spring wheat was 2 to 4 cents in the red.

Due to the Monday holiday, the USDA Export Sales report will be delayed until Friday morning. Traders are looking for sales to total 350,000 to 700,000 MT of wheat in the week of August 28.

Monthly Census data showed a total of 2.305 MMT (84.69 mbu) of wheat exported during July, which was a 34.05% increase month/month and up 22.52% year/year, as well as a 5-year high.

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.02 1/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.19 1/2, down 2 1/2 cents,

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $4.79 3/4, down 3 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.06 1/4, down 4 cents,

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.50 1/2, down 4 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.70 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

