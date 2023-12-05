Bear of the Day: Sonos, Inc. (SONO)

Sonos, Inc. ( SONO ) shares soared following its fourth quarter fiscal 2023 earnings release on November 15 despite its big bottom-line miss.

Some of the recent comeback might have been driven by the fact that Sonos also announced a new stock repurchase program that same day. Still, Sonos sits at a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) right now because of its downbeat EPS estimates which have been cut substantially for FY24 and FY25 since its Q4 report. Plus, its surge has the stock looking a bit overheated.

The Basics

Sonos shipped its first product in 2005, helping usher in the modern, higher-end speaker era. Today, the speaker company competes in a somewhat crowded connected speaker space alongside Bose and other audio-focused firms, as well as global tech powers such as Apple.

Sonos specializes in wireless and multi-room sound systems, selling a range of sleek, connected speakers, subwoofers, soundbars for TVs, and more.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Sonos went public in 2018 and its stock moved mostly sideways until the initial Covid market-wide selloff and the boom that followed. The speaker firm posted 29% revenue expansion in its fiscal 2021 and 2% growth in FY22 before seeing its revenue slide 5.5% YoY in its recently-reported fiscal 2023 period.

The company’s adjusted earnings fell from $1.24 to $0.92 in FY23. Current Zacks estimates call for Sonos’ adjusted earnings to slide another 12% in FY24 on marginally lower revenue.

SONO’s FY24 consensus estimate has slipped by 24% since its mid-November earnings release, with its FY25 estimate now 19% lower. These negative EPS revisions help it land a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) right now.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Sonos currently trades over 60% below its all-time highs. SONO stock is down 7% in 2023 vs. its industry’s 12% gain and the S&P 500’s 20% climb. The underperformance includes a roughly 40% surge since its Q4 release on November 15.

The rebound has Sonos attempting to retake its 200-day moving average. But the rapid rise pushed SONO into deeply overbought RSI territory vs. way oversold just a month ago. Sonos is also trading at 56.9X forward 12-month earnings, which marks a huge premium to its low-ranked industry’s 15.1X average.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sonos, Inc. (SONO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.