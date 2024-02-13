Bear of the Day: Gartner (IT)

Gartner ( IT ) is the world's leading information technology research and advisory firm. The company offers rich domain expertise and technology-related insight necessary for informed decision-making processes.



Gartner works with organizations to develop technology strategies, plans and budgets, as well as select the right technologies for their operations.



In 2023, the firm hit nearly $6 billion in revenue for the first time and IT shares launched 34% to new all-time highs above $450, reaching a market capitalization over $35 billion.



Gartner shares their research both through private consulting as well as executive programs and conferences. Its clients include large corporations, government agencies, technology companies, and investment firms.



The company's client base consists of over 10,000 organizations in over 90 countries, served by 19,500 employees located in 85 offices worldwide.



Those outside of IT circles may still know of Gartner for their eponymous "Magic Quadrant" that evaluates key business functions and innovations across industries to compare and contrast top enterprise performers.



History and New Strength in the SOFTOSPHERE



Gideon Gartner founded Gartner, Inc. in 1979. The company went public as Gartner Group in 1986 before Saatchi & Saatchi acquired it in 1988.



In 1990, Gartner Group was taken private by some of its executives, including Gartner himself, with funding from Bain Capital and Dun & Bradstreet. The company went public again in 1993 and in 2000, the name was simplified to Gartner.



Since the end of 2020, Gartner's topline grew 43% from $4.1 billion to $5.9 billion. Concurrently, IT shares vaulted 180%.



I think this is all about their importance in the new world that emerged during the pandemic that I have called the SOFTOSPHERE...



Software Goes Stratosphere on Planet COVID



And this demand for deep technology expertise has only accelerated in the past year with the rise of AI power tools and large language models like ChatGPT that every Fortune 1000 enterprise wants to build their own version of.



So Why Did IT Fall Into the Cellar of the Zacks Rank?



Gartner delivered a mix Q4 report last week with top and bottom beats, but below-consensus guidance. And this has had analysts lowering estimates for this year and next.



You can get all those details here...



Gartner (IT) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates



A post-earnings note from analysts at William Blair highlighted that Q4 revenue of $1.586 billion was $11 million above their estimate and $1 million above consensus, "led by outperformance in Research ($7 million above our model) and Conferences ($5 million above our model)."



The Blair team believes that the 2024 guidance "embeds a later-than-previously-expected trough in CV (contract value) growth and, consequently, lower revenue and margins this year, though strong new business commentary acts as an important offset to investor sentiment."



Bottom line on Gartner: After a strong performance in the AI-SOFTOSPHERE the past 3 years, IT shares may due for a pause here. But I wouldn't short them just yet as they seem to be holding up well after last week. Keep an eye on the Zacks Rank to let you know if estimates stabilize or head further south.

