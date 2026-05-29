Bear of the Day: Whirlpool (WHR)

Whirlpool Company Overview

Founded in 1955, Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) is one of the largest manufacturers of home appliances in the world. The company manufactures products in 14 countries and markets them in nearly every country worldwide. Notably, the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company’s product portfolio can be broadly classified into laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, and other small household appliances such as dishwashers and mixers. It also produces hermetic compressors for refrigeration systems. WHR markets brands including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit, and other major brand names. The company has the industry’s best brand portfolio, led by Whirlpool and KitchenAid. Of its brand portfolio, six brands generate more than $1 billion in revenue.

Whirlpool’s Headwinds

Whirpool faces several cyclical headwinds, including a weak housing market, compressing profit margins, and recent structural capital distress. Because big-ticket home appliances are closely tied to residential real estate transactions, a sluggish housing market and high interest rates led to a sharp drop in discretionary demand for new appliance sets. While baseline replacement demand keeps the company afloat, the high-margin "new build" and home-remodeling segments have dried up, leading to multi-quarter revenue declines and a flurry of downward earnings-per-share (EPS) revisions by Wall Street analysts. Whirlpool’s margins in the first quarter of 2026 were also pressured by the ongoing impact of U.S. tariffs and a delayed industry pricing response, particularly in North America. This has been weighing on profitability and limited the ability to fully offset cost inflation through pricing.



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WHR has Stiff Competition

Whirlpool operates in a highly competitive home appliance industry with rivals, including Bosch, Electrolux, Haier, Kenmore, LG, Mabe, Midea, Panasonic, and Samsung. The company faces competition on attributes such as selling price, product features and design, consumer taste, performance, innovation, reputation, energy efficiency, service, quality, cost, distribution, and financial incentives. As more companies adopt e-commerce channels and direct-to-consumer business models, competition has increased. This may hurt the company’s market share.

WHR Relative Weakness & A Broken Chart

While the general market has been rallying, WHR has exhibited troubling relative weakness. Over the past year, WHR is -44.8% while the S&P 500 is up 33.9%. Meanwhile, WHR is technically broken and trending below its key moving averages.



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Bottom Line

Whirlpool Corporation finds itself at a difficult operational and technical crossroads, severely underperforming the broader market as it grapples with deep cyclical and structural pressures. While its massive $1 billion-plus brand portfolio provides a sturdy foundational floor through essential replacement demand, the company cannot easily escape the gravitational pull of a sluggish housing market and intense pricing competition from agile global rivals. With its stock chart technically broken and profit margins squeezed by sticky cost inflation, Whirlpool must successfully navigate these macroeconomic headwinds and accelerate its direct-to-consumer and e-commerce strategies if it hopes to reclaim its historic market dominance and win back the confidence of Wall Street analysts.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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