Bear of the Day: Standex International (SXI)

Standex International Corporation SXI) has long been viewed as a viable industrial products manufacturer with exposure to electronics, engineering technologies, and specialty manufacturing markets. However, despite pockets of operational strength, Standex stock is starting to flash warning signs that investors should not ignore.

SXI currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), reflecting a sharply negative trend in earnings estimate revisions — one of the most powerful indicators of future stock underperformance.

While the broader market has remained resilient, analysts have become increasingly pessimistic about Standex’s earnings outlook over the last several months. That deterioration in sentiment is a key reason investors may want to avoid SXI right now, and it may be a good time to lock in any profits over the last few years.



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Recent Earnings Results Have Hurt Sentiment

Although Standex has occasionally delivered earnings beats, its most recent fiscal third quarter results were subpar, causing SXI to fall 8% in the last month.

The company posted Q3 earnings of $2.21 per share, narrowly missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.22. Furthermore, Q3 revenue of $224.6 million also came in slightly below expectations.

This comes as management continues to face a mixed demand environment across several end markets, while macroeconomic uncertainty and slowing industrial activity remain headwinds.



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Declining EPS Revisions

One of the biggest concerns surrounding Standex is the steady decline in consensus EPS estimates across nearly every important reporting period.

Based on the latest consensus estimate trend data, analysts have reduced earnings expectations significantly over the last 60 days:

Current quarter (Q4) EPS estimates have fallen from $2.52 to $2.30

Next quarter estimates have dropped from $2.13 to $2.02

Current fiscal-year 2026 EPS projections have declined from $8.83 to $8.59

Next year (FY27) EPS estimates have slid from $10.30 to $9.67

That persistent downward revision cycle is particularly concerning because estimate cuts often precede stock underperformance.

Empirical research behind the Zacks Rank system shows that stocks experiencing negative estimate revisions tend to lag the broader market. In SXI’s case, the magnitude of the cuts has been meaningful and broad-based.



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SXI’s Valuation Leaves Little Room for Error

Another issue for investors is valuation. Despite weakening earnings momentum, SXI still trades at a relatively elevated 30X forward earnings multiple compared to its Zacks Manufacturing-General Industrial Industry average of 22X, which includes a number of more favorably rated stocks such as Generac Holdings GNRC) and Tennant TNC), just to name a few.

That premium becomes difficult to justify when earnings expectations are falling instead of rising like many of its aforementioned peers.



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Bottom Line

Because the industrial products sector tends to be cyclical, these stocks need positive momentum, and SXI doesn’t have it at the moment.

The market often rewards industrial products stocks that are showcasing accelerating demand trends, expanding margins, and rising earnings forecasts. Unfortunately, Standex is currently moving in the opposite direction in those regards.

Until estimate revisions stabilize and analysts regain confidence in Standex’s growth outlook, investors may be better off focusing on stocks with improving earnings momentum instead.

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Standex International Corporation (SXI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.