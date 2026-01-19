Bear of the Day: Shake Shack (SHAK)

Shake Shack (SHAK), a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), is a New York-based fast casual burger chain founded in 2001, known for its burgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, and wine.

SHAK has rallied 30% recently, but investors should be cautious after recent guidance. The company noted that the final six weeks of Q4 fell short due to severe weather in key urban markets, highlighting its reliance on high-traffic locations.

Rising labor, food, and supply costs continue to squeeze margins, while competition from both established fast-food chains and premium burger brands intensifies pricing pressure, leaving same-store sales and profitability exposed to volatility.

About the Company

Shake Shack operates and licenses restaurants, commonly called "Shacks," both domestically and internationally. Since opening its first Madison Square Park location in 2004, Shake Shack has expanded to 579 locations worldwide, including 329 company-operated Shacks and 250 licensed locations across 20 countries.

Key international markets include London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul, Toronto, and Kuala Lumpur.

The company has a market cap of $4B and a PE of 65. The stock holds Zacks Style Scores of “A” in Growth, But “F” in Momentum.

Recent Guide for Q4

Shake Shack’s reported preliminary guidance for Q4, which reinforced caution for investors despite the stock’s rally.

Q4 revenue came in slightly below expectations and was blamed on the severe weather in urban markets over the last six weeks of the quarter. While same-Shack sales remained positive, the miss shows the chain’s vulnerability to short-term disruptions and its heavy reliance on high-traffic locations.

Looking ahead, Shake Shack cut its FY25 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $208–212 million and trimmed restaurant-level margins to 22.6–22.8%, reflecting ongoing pressure from rising labor, food, and supply costs.

Although management projects modest margin expansion and continued unit growth in FY26, achieving these targets depends heavily on operational efficiency, marketing initiatives, and product innovation.

Elevated beef prices, intense competition from both fast-food giants and emerging premium burger concepts, and the need for heavy capital investment in new Shacks suggest near-term earnings could remain under pressure.

Earnings Estimates See Recent Drop

Estimates have fallen aggressively over the last 90 days and have seen another round of downticks since the preliminary guide.

For the current quarter, estimates have dropped 23%, going from $0.51 to $0.39 over the last 90 days. Since the guide, estimates were lowered $0.01, or 2.5%.

For next quarter, estimates have dropped 32%, going from $0.25 to $0.17 over the last 90 days. Since the guide, estimates were lowered $0.01, or 15%.

Next year does not improve. Numbers have dropped 12% over the last 90 days and from $1.61 to $1.54 since the guide.

Technical Take

The stock bottomed late last year under the $80 level. This was just above the lows of the year, with buyers stepping up around the $76 area.

2026 has been kind to SHAK investors, with a move to $80 to $90 in the first week and then a move to $102 after the guide.

That $102 spot happened to be the 200-day MA, an area where we likely see resistance. If the bulls do push above that area, overall market strength will likely be the reason. The Fibonacci levels above are $109 and $117.

Looking at a possible pullback, the $88 area is the 50-day moving average.

In Summary

Shake Shack faces a challenging backdrop despite its recent rally. Rising costs, intense competition, and reliance on urban traffic make profitability and same-store sales vulnerable, while ambitious expansion plans add execution risk. With guidance showing pressure on margins and earnings estimates trending lower, investors should be cautious.

Investors looking at the restaurant industry should look at Restaurant Brands International (QSR). The stock is a Zacks Rank #2(Buy) that seeing estimates stabilize and go higher longer-term.

