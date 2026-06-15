Bear of the Day: RH (RH)

Restoration Hardware Company Overview

Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company RH (RH) is a leading luxury retailer in the home furnishing space. The company offers dominant merchandise assortments across a growing number of categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware and child and teen furnishings.



RH’s business is fully integrated across its multiple channels of distribution, consisting of stores, Source Books and websites. RH positions its Galleries as showrooms for its brand, while websites and Source Books act as virtual extensions of its physical spaces. RH has an integrated RH Hospitality experience in ten of the Design Gallery locations, which include restaurants and wine bars.

RH Faces Tariff Uncertainty & Rising Cost Pressures

RH faces significant headwinds from tariffs that continue to disrupt operations and weigh on financial visibility. With about 16 different tariff announcements over the past 10 months, RH has been facing significant resourcing challenges, product delays and out-of-stocks, along with multiple rounds of price negotiations and increases. Tariff-related resourcing has also impacted key categories such as furniture, lighting and rugs, which are more complex to shift across manufacturing locations. The elevated tariffs of 50% on imported steel and aluminum, with a new investigation into furniture imports, burden the company’s cost structure. These cost burdens not only threaten margins but also create timing distortions in revenue recognition. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, tariffs remained a key driver of margin pressure, with an impact of around 90 basis points.

RH: Dependent on Housing Market

RH and other industry peers are highly dependent on housing market demand. The housing industry is cyclical and affected by consumer confidence levels, prevailing economic conditions and interest rates. The federal government’s actions related to economic stimulus, taxation and borrowing limits could affect consumer confidence and spending levels, which could hurt both the economy and the housing market.

Bottom Line

While RH maintains a sophisticated, fully integrated luxury brand identity and continues to innovate through its unique blend of retail and hospitality, its near-term outlook is increasingly challenged by external economic pressures. The convergence of persistent tariff burdens, supply chain bottlenecks, and an unpredictable, interest-rate-sensitive housing market presents a demanding operating environment. Moving forward, RH's ability to maintain its premium margins and sustain revenue growth will heavily depend on how effectively it navigates these macroeconomic headwinds and mitigates ongoing cost volatility.

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RH (RH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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