Bear of the Day: PDD Holdings (PDD)

Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) stock PDD Holdings ( PDD ), also known as Pinduoduo, is a multinational e-commerce company that operates in China and globally. PDD, which was based originally in Shanghai, enjoys it’ largest market in China and operates under the Pinduoduo name. Meanwhile, PDD’s US and international businesses operate under the ‘Temu” umbrella. PDD has gained a foothold in several international markets by offering competitive and often cheaper prices than competitors such as JD.com ( JD ), Alibaba ( BABA ), and Amazon ( AMZN ).

In its Chinese market, another key differentiator for PDD Holdings is that it offers a group buying model that allows customers to unlock lower prices by encouraging family and friends also to purchase items. The team purchase model does this through an interactive and social shopping experience. In addition, PDD can often offer lower prices because it removes the middleman and connects users directly with agricultural producers, allowing the company to provide fresh, affordable produce. Beyond its e-commerce platform, PDD has vertically integrated its business with a vast network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities.

Last quarter, PDD’s net profit plunged nearly 50%, and the company fell short of Zacks Consensus Estimates by an ugly 37%.



PDD is suffering amid three major challenges, including:

· Tariff Turmoil: PDD was one of the most adversely impacted businesses in the tit-for-tat tariff war between the US and China.Though tensions have cooled between the world’s two largest economies, the US still has a tariff on China of around 50%, likely making goods from the Temu website far more expensive for Americans.

· A Weak Chinese Economy: An ongoing housing crisis, rampant unemployment, and sluggish domestic consumption are all factors causing PDD’s Chinese business to suffer.

· Intense Competition: The Chinese e-commerce market is highly competitive. Though PDD missed estimates, JD beat estimates in the recent quarter – an ominous sign.

PDD is not only suffering from sluggish demand but also weak profit margins. In fact, quarterly margins have been cut in half since 2024.



PDD shares are stuck in a downtrend, exhibiting relative weakness, and are carving out a bear flag chart pattern.



Though PDD Holdings has carved out an impressive niche in the global e-commerce landscape, the company faces significant headwinds, including, tariffs, a weak Chinese economy, and intense competition.

