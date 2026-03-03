Bear of the Day: OneSpaWorld (OSW)

There are certain stocks that look great when everything is perfect. Full cruise ships. Consumers flush with cash. Vacation budgets expanding. No macro hiccups. No geopolitical noise. No recession chatter. Unfortunately, sometimes reality shows up. And when it does, estimates move in the wrong direction.

Today’s Bear of the Day is Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) OneSpaWorld (OSW). OneSpaWorld operates spas and wellness centers aboard cruise ships and in destination resorts. It’s a “feel good” business tied directly to discretionary spending. And that’s exactly the problem.

Let’s break this down. Cruises are already discretionary. Spa treatments on cruises? That’s discretionary squared. When consumer confidence wobbles, when credit card balances rise, when households start prioritizing essentials over indulgences, premium add-ons like onboard spa services are some of the first things to get cut.

You don’t cancel your cruise vacation at the last minute. You absolutely skip the $300 massage. That’s operating leverage in the wrong direction.

OneSpaWorld’s revenue depends heavily on passenger spend per sailing. If occupancy softens or per-guest spending moderates even slightly, margins compress quickly. This isn’t a diversified hospitality empire. It’s a niche operator tied almost exclusively to cruise lines. That concentration risk becomes glaring when macro uncertainty increases. Add in labor cost pressure and the margin picture can deteriorate fast if pricing power fades.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited Quote

Over the last sixty days, three analysts have cut their earnings estimates for the current year while two have done so for next year. The bearish moves have dropped our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year from $1.15 to $1.11 while next year’s number is off from $1.29 to $1.27. Still, that does represent growth of 12% for the current year and 14% next year.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry ranks in the Bottom 26% of our Zacks Industry Rank. There are a few names within that industry that are in the good graces of our Zacks Rank. These include Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Expedia (EXPE) and Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (PRSU).

