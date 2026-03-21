Bear of the Day: Matthews International (MATW)

Matthews International (MATW) is a provider of memorialization products, industrial technologies, and brand solutions. Its Memorialization segment offers products such as memorials, caskets, cremation-related items, and cremation and incineration equipment. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and services high-tech energy storage solutions, product identification systems, and warehouse automation technologies. Meanwhile, its SGK Brand Solutions segment provides packaging solutions and brand experience services. The company is based in Pittsburgh.

The stock has struggled in recent years as annual sales growth has deteriorated sharply. Revenue peaked in 2023 and has declined roughly 28% since then, reflecting both weaker demand and operational headwinds. Year to date, shares are down 8.1%, as analysts continue to revise earnings estimates lower.

Further compounding the downside risk, MATW trades at a premium valuation relative to its current growth profile. With both earnings momentum and price action trending lower, Matthews International appears to lack a clear near-term catalyst. Until there is a material improvement in business fundamentals, this is a stock investors may want to avoid.



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Matthews International Stock Declines on Downgrades

Matthews International has seen sharp downgrades to its earnings outlook, with analysts cutting current-quarter estimates by more than 50% and fiscal 2026 estimates by nearly 30%. As a result, MATW currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Sales are expected to decline another 25% this year, and while estimates stabilize somewhat beyond that, analysts forecast only a modest 0.5% decline in 2027, which is hardly indicative of a meaningful recovery.

The broader industry backdrop offers little support. The Zacks Industry Rank for Funeral Services currently sits in the bottom 3% (236 out of 244), suggesting continued headwinds at the sector level.



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Despite Slowing Growth MATW Shares Trade at a Premium

Despite a weakening fundamental outlook, Matthews International currently trades at 30.6x forward earnings, its highest multiple in roughly a decade. Part of this is mechanical, as sharply lower earnings estimates inflate the multiple, but even on a normalized basis, the stock remains elevated at around 25x forward earnings.

There is little justification for this premium given the company’s declining sales, negative earnings revisions, and lack of clear growth drivers. As a result, the valuation leaves the stock vulnerable to further downside, particularly if investors continue to reprice shares in line with the deteriorating outlook.



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Should Investors Avoid MATW Stock?

Matthews International presents a challenging setup, with weakening fundamentals, persistent estimate cuts, and a stretched valuation. Unlike situations where a discounted multiple can offset near-term headwinds, MATW offers little margin of safety, increasing the risk of continued underperformance.

Until earnings revisions stabilize and the company demonstrates a credible path back to growth, the risk-reward profile remains unfavorable. For now, investors may be better served focusing on stronger opportunities elsewhere in the market.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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