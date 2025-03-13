Bear of the Day: A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals AMRK is a full-service precious metals trading company offering various products and services. Analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s outlook, landing the stock into a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



In addition, the company currently resides in the Zacks – Precious Metals and Jewels industry, which is currently ranked in the bottom 1% of all Zacks industries. Let’s take a closer look at the company.

AMRK Falls Short of Expectations

AMRK shares haven’t done much so far in 2025, down roughly 1% and modestly outperforming relative to the S&P 500. The company has struggled to exceed bottom line expectations for some time now, falling short of our consensus EPS estimates by an average of 42% across its last four releases.



Slower market conditions and elevated precious metals prices have negatively impacted the company’s results, though sales of $2.7 billion throughout its latest period still reflected 30% YoY growth.

Below is a chart illustrating the company’s sales on a quarterly basis.



Shares do yield a sizable 2.9% annually compared to a 1.3% yield from the S&P 500, with the company also boasting a regular quarterly cash dividend policy of $0.20 per share.

Nonetheless, income-focused investors would be better off waiting until the earnings picture improves, which would signal a bullish change in sentiment.

Bottom Line

Analysts' negative earnings estimate revisions paint a challenging picture for the company’s shares in the near term.

A-Mark Precious Metals AMRK is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s earnings outlook.

For those seeking strong stocks, a great idea would be to focus on stocks carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). These stocks sport a notably stronger earnings outlook and the potential to deliver explosive gains in the near term.

