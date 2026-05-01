Bear of the Day: Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

Trading near a 52-week low of $68 a share, Louisiana-Pacific’s LPX) stock has fallen sharply in the last three months as analysts have started to cut price targets and warned of declining earnings in correlation with ongoing weakness in the oriented-strand-board (OSB) market.

OSB is an engineered wood product that drives much of LPX’s profitability in the building materials space and is used in basic structural applications for sheathing, flooring, and roof decking.

Landing a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and the Bear of the Day, it's noteworthy that LPX’s Zacks Building Products-Wood Industry is currently in the bottom 7% of over 240 Zacks industries.

Unfortunately, LPX is standing out as a sore thumb in the industry, as one of the largest OSB producers in North America.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

OSB Market Weakness

LPX’s OSB segment is cyclical and tied to new home construction, repair/remodeling, and commodity wood-panel pricing.

While OSB prices remain well above pre-pandemic levels, analysts expect continued volatility tied to slower housing demand, rising energy prices, trade policies, and supply constraints. Ultimately, when housing starts soften, or OSB prices fall, LPX’s revenue and margins contract.

Notably, LPX’s OSB EBITDA fell from $298M in 2024 to just $7M in 2025, a 98% decline, due entirely to market-wide OSB price drops, not by its pricing decisions. This is consistent with the Producer Price Index (PPI) decline for Waferboard and OSB as illustrated below: when the PPI falls, OSB producers’ margins fall across the board.



Image Source: Federal Reserve Economic Data

Declining EPS Revisions

Suggesting more short-term volatility is ahead for LPX is that FY26 EPS revisions have now fallen 19% in the last 60 days from estimates of $3.35 to $2.70.

Although FY27 EPS is projected to increase to $4.72, estimates are now down over 1% in the last two months from projections of $4.80.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Investors may want to avoid Louisiana-Pacific right now because the company faces unfavorable commodity exposure, cyclical demand risk, and a long list of operational and macroeconomic vulnerabilities that could further pressure earnings and its stock .

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Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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