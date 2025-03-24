Bear of the Day: LGI Homes (LGIH)

LGI Homes ( LGIH ) is a Texas-based homebuilder specializing in entry-level homes across key Sunbelt states, including Texas, Arizona, Florida, and Georgia. These markets thrived during the pandemic-era migration boom, but have since cooled significantly.

After a surge in home prices from 2020 to 2022, many of these regions are now seeing price declines and weaker demand. As a result, LGI Homes has experienced slower sales growth and underwhelming stock performance. Analyst sentiment has also turned more cautious, with earnings estimates trending lower and continued pressure on the share price.



LGI Homes Sees Falling Earnings Estimates

The trend in earnings estimates has been falling since mid-2022 and over the last 30 days has again turned lower. Current quarterly earnings estimates have dropped 48.6% over that time and current year earnings estimates have fallen by 16.4% over the same period.



LGIH Shares Trade at Fair Valuation

Currently, LGI Homes is trading at a one year forward earnings multiple of 8.4x, which is below its 10-year median multiple of 10.2x, but above the industry average of 6.3x. While this is a reasonable valuation, earnings and sales growth for this year is still quite tepid.



Should Investors Avoid LGIH Stock?

LGI Homes has faced challenges in the post-COVID housing market, as the once red-hot regions it operates in have cooled significantly. While the company could become attractive again once these markets complete their corrections, the timing of that recovery remains uncertain.

LGIH is a fundamentally solid business going through a difficult period, but for now, it's best to stay on the sidelines until the earnings revision trend starts to turn upward.

