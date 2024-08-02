Bear of the Day: Lamb Weston (LW)

Lamb Weston LW, a current Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). is a leading global manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of value-added frozen potato products.

Analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s earnings outlook, landing it into a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



In addition, the company is in the Zacks Food – Miscellaneous industry, which is currently ranked in the bottom 21% of all Zacks industries.

Let’s take a closer look at the company.

Lamb Weston Posts Weak Results

The company’s latest set of quarterly results caused shares to plunge, with LW falling short of the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate by 37% and reporting sales 5% below expectations. The results reflected its second consecutive period of falling short of both earnings and revenue expectations.

Shares are now trading at their lowest level since early 2022.



The company delivered a spooky message following the print, with CEO Tom Werner stating, ‘We expect fiscal 2025 to be another challenging year. The operating environment has changed rapidly over the past twelve months as global restaurant traffic and frozen potato demand softened due to menu price inflation continuing to negatively affect global restaurant traffic. This has resulted in an increase in available capacity in North America and Europe.’

To put it simply, consumers have had their wallets pinched, and the results fully reflect the demand pullback that’s followed.

Bottom Line

Negative earnings estimate revisions, resulting from soft quarterly results, paint a challenging picture for the company’s shares in the near term.

Lamb Weston LW is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s earnings outlook.

For those seeking strong stocks, a great idea would be to focus on stocks carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) – these stocks sport a notably stronger earnings outlook paired with the potential to deliver explosive gains in the near term.

